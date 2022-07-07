FOUND SAFE: Hillsborough deputies locate missing woman who may have dementia

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says Antonia Myles has been located and is safe.

TAMPA, Fla. — Update: The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says Antonia Myles has been located and is safe.

"Thank you to the public for any assistance in helping to find her," deputies wrote.

---

Previous story: Hillsborough County deputies are asking for help finding a 71-year-old woman missing out of Tampa.

Deputies say Antonia Myles was last seen just after 5 p.m. Wednesday walking northbound on 22nd Street North.

Her family said that she has been known to wander away and once walked as far as Zephyrhills. Family members told the sheriff's office that Antonia may be suffering from dementia.

She was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt and green sweatpants.

Anyone with information on where Antonia may be is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200.