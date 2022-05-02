Hillsborough teachers receive free wedding dresses as a 'thank you' for hard work

The giveaway kicked off Teacher Appreciation Week.

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — Several educators received free couture wedding dresses as part of a major giveaway Monday afternoon in Riverview.

There were tears of joy flowing as the Hillsborough County Schools teachers, aides, secretaries and support staffers gathered at The Regent Event Space for the special event, which was in the works for months.

Local educators were nominated ahead of time. This is the second such event put together by The Regent. Seventeen dresses were given to local first responders this past fall.

It was such a success that organizers decided to do it again – this time for teachers and school staff.

The nomination period for educators opened in February. It ended with 50 winners being selected. Nearly 30 of the brides-to-be were on hand Monday. The rest of the dresses are being distributed separately.

Satin and Lace Bridal Boutique supplied the dresses, which were valued between $700 and $2,600 a piece, according to event organizers.

"The stories and appreciation made everyone smile," a spokesperson for the dress giveaway wrote in an email. "It was fitting the event took place during teacher appreciation week."

She added that many of the teachers had postponed their weddings due to the pandemic and financial difficulties. The event, she said, made it possible for many to continue planning for their wedding days.