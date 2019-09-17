TAMPA, Fla. — A tentative deal has been reached for a group of Hillsborough County school staff members fighting for higher wages.

The district announced Tuesday the working agreement between it and the Hillsborough Classroom Teachers Association for educational support personnel for the 2019-20 school year.

This includes clerical staff, paraprofessionals, school nurses and teaching assistants, according to a news release.

These workers are to receive what's called a "one level" increase and a two percent cost of living adjustment -- this equates to about a four-percent increase to their base salary.

The agreement must be ratified by the teacher's association and workers' bargaining unit and voted on by the school board.

Negotiations for teachers and service workers will continue.

