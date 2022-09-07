Hillsborough's teachers union weighs declaring impasse with school district over pay raises

It's up to the union members to decide what to do next.

TAMPA, Fla. — It appears talks between Hillsborough County Public Schools and its teachers union have reached a stalemate again, prompting discussion among some about declaring an impasse.

Two weeks ago, Hillsborough County voters narrowly rejected a referendum that would’ve increased taxes to give teachers raises.

With the results of that vote clear, the school district and its classroom teachers union got back together for the first time after several weeks of stalled negotiations.

But 10 Tampa Bay has learned that the bargaining session was short and did not lead to an agreement.

On its website, the Hillsborough Classroom Teachers Association has posted the proposal from Hillsborough Schools.

It appears to be a better offer when it comes to step increases, stipends and hourly wages for support staff but is still short of what the teachers are asking for and certainly not the kind of pay hikes they expected to see if the referendum had passed.

The union’s president, Rob Kriete, says the next step is up to its members.

Online, the HCTA has posted the pros and cons of declaring an impasse, the risks of putting the fate of their contract in the hands of a special magistrate and a timetable of when they could eventually see some resolution.

“The job has become monumentally more difficult every year since the pandemic,” Kriete said. “The students come, and they’ve had learning losses. And we are doing everything we can.”

The Classroom Teachers Association website has also set up an informal poll where members can share their opinion on what they think the next move should be.

A spokesperson for the school district said they don’t discuss ongoing negotiations.

Still, it appears both sides are willing to give it at least one more try.

There is another bargaining session now scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 13 at the HCTA headquarters building in Tampa.