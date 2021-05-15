Troopers: 1 driver dead after rollover crash in Hillsborough County

The two car crash happened Saturday on U.S. 41.

A driver attempting to pass another car on U.S. 41 Saturday night led to a deadly crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say two cars were driving southbound on the roadway just north of Valroy Road when one of the drivers attempted to pass the other in the right lane.

During the attempt, the driver hit the back of the car it was passing which caused both cars to overturn, according to a press release.

FHP says the driver of the car that was struck collided with a power pole and died at the scene of the crash.

