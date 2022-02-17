Hillsborough sheriff to deploy volunteer team for Florida State Fair Student Day

The sheriff's office says students must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 21 after 6 p.m.

TAMPA, Fla. — A group of volunteers with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office will be deployed to the Florida State Fair on Friday in an effort to improve safety on Student Day, the sheriff's office says.

Every year, Hillsborough schools give students from across the county tickets so they can attend the fair for free. That's why the sheriff's office says volunteers with the Community Action Team (CAT) will be walking the fairgrounds throughout the night.

The team is comprised of local law enforcement officers, including Hillsborough school resource deputies, school leaders and community volunteers.

“Our goal every year is to create a safe environment for students to come and have fun, ” said Sheriff Chad Chronister in a news release. "The culture has changed here at the fair. Teens know that violence won't be tolerated. We want to encourage teens to make smart decisions at the fair. The Community Action Team helps students feel comfortable and turn to a familiar face from their school or their community if they need help or want to report a problem.”