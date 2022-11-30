Day 2 of trial: Suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Warren rest case against DeSantis

During day two of the trial, Gov. Ron DeSantis’s Public Safety Czar Larry Keefe wrapped up his testimony.

TAMPA, Fla. — Suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren and his legal team rested their case against Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday.

During day two of the trial, DeSantis’s Public Safety Czar Larry Keefe wrapped up his testimony. Keefe was largely behind the effort to remove Warren from office. The court also heard from Taryn Fenske, DeSantis’s communications director.

Fenske testified DeSantis did not want to sensationalize the coverage of Warren's suspension.

Loking forward, the governor’s legal team will make its case Thursday and likely wrap up with final arguments then.

Warren, suspended by DeSantis, opened his federal civil trial against the governor Tuesday with testimony that alleged his removal was based on his personal political positions on abortion and transgender rights.

Warren, a Democrat suspended from his twice-elected post as state attorney in Hillsborough County, sued DeSantis seeking his reinstatement.

The suspension came as DeSantis, a potential 2024 GOP presidential candidate, joined a wave of Republican opposition to progressive prosecutors who exercise discretion over whether to charge people with what they deem to be low-level crimes.

Warren was elected in 2016 and 2020 as prosecutor of Hillsborough County, which includes Tampa. He has said he thinks DeSantis was overturning the will of voters by removing him from office.