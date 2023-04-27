Wimauma woman charged with murder facing another child abuse charge

Barclay, who is already incarcerated at the Falkenburg Road Jail, is facing an add-on charge of aggravated child abuse.

Example video title will go here for this video

WIMAUMA, Fla. — A Wimauma woman already in jail for the murder of a baby is facing additional charges for abusing a second child, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office reports.

Detectives said they were first called on April 17 to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital when an unresponsive infant was brought in with trauma. Despite life-saving efforts, the baby died days later on April 21.

Haley Barclay, 26, later admitted to shaking the child on April 12 and 13, days before they were brought to the hospital, according to the sheriff's office. She was arrested and charged with murder while engaged in aggravated child abuse.

"This woman was responsible for caring for this defenseless child. Instead, she is responsible for this innocent child's death," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "I must commend our detectives for their tireless work in this investigation. This loss is a heartbreaking reminder of our responsibility to protect our communities most vulnerable from harm."

As the investigation continued, detectives said they discovered a second child who was injured under Barclay's care. The second child sustained "severe upper body trauma," according to the sheriff's office.

"It is completely sickening to learn this woman, who treated one infant so gruesomely that it resulted in death, was also responsible for the severe physical injuries of another baby," Chronister added. "I applaud our detectives for continuing this investigation as we seek justice for all victims."