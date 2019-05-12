HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — "We don't know what we'll do."

That's what Bill Barrett of the Tampa Bay Youth Football League said about a proposed Field Usage Agreement by Hillsborough County.

Barrett said his league serves thousands of kids across the county, and asking for an additional $50 to pay the county is not an option. Families already can't afford the fees. That's why TBYFL raises $100,000 every year to subsidize the cost per child.

Now, Barrett, along with other youth league leaders are urging county commissioners not to approve this proposal.

Barrett says the leagues have been maintaining the fields on their own for about 10 years. Through fundraising and volunteers, the leagues handle mowing, sodding, and lawn care.

He believes the county is asking for money from the leagues that won't actually benefit the kids who use the fields.

10News has reached out to Hillsborough County Commissioners and the Director of Parks and Recreation. We will update this story when we get responses.

A similar proposal could happen in nearby Pasco County.

The county is now exploring the possibility of charging a fee to athletic leagues to use the fields.

“We have these facilities, the population has doubled and the demand for the facilities has significantly increased,” said Pasco Parks director Keith Wiley. “We’re reaching out to all the users and we’re saying we’re struggling on how to serve all the members of the community.”

