HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County classes will hold classes as normal Friday ahead of Hurricane Dorian, the public county schools announced Thursday.

The school board says it is constant communication with the emergency operations center ahead of the hurricane and says it made its decision based on Dorian's current projection.

Hurricane Dorian is not expected to impact classes or after-school activities on Friday, so normal activities will resume including arrival and dismissal schedules for schools. Activities will also include after-school activities, including sporting events.

The county says it will continue to monitor the storm throughout the weekend and make changes as needed. Possible road closures, high winds, and potential school building damages and power outages will be taken into consideration.

Monday is a scheduled day off for students due to Labor Day.

Even with minimal impact, the county may need to turn the school sites into shelters and use buses to transport people to shelters.

"We encourage all our families and employees to take all necessary precautions at their homes and plan for the possible effects of Hurricane Dorian," Hillsborough County Public Schools wrote in a Facebook post.

