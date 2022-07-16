Tampa Police search for missing 22-year-old man

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department is searching for a 22-year-old man last seen leaving his home earlier this week.
Hiro Verdecia left his home located near the intersection of West Iowa Avenue and South Manhattan Avenue around 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, police explained in a news release.
Police describe Verdecia as 5 feet 9 inches tall with a thin build. They say he was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a forest green shirt, forest green sneakers and a pirate's patch (unknown color). He was also seen carrying a gray backpack.
Verdecia has a sunflower tattoo on his right forearm, police say.
Anyone with information is asked to contact our non-emergency number at 813-231-6130.