Sheriff: 1 dead after hit-and-run in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — A man is dead after a hit-and-run early Saturday morning in Tampa, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities said the crash happened shortly after midnight on Orient Road just south of Zeimis Drive.

The man was reportedly walking in the middle of the roadway when a Dodge Neon hit him, knocking him into the northbound traffic lanes, according to a sheriff's office news release.

The driver of the Neon stopped to render aid.

"During this time, an unidentified silver SUV came around stopped traffic in the northbound lanes, and hit the victim again, dragging him a short distance," the news release said.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.