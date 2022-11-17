Amalie Arena to turn lavender as Lightning hosts 'Hockey Fights Cancer Night'

The annual event is set to start at 7 p.m. as the Lightning take on the Calgary Flames.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning will honor and recognize those battling cancer by hosting "Hockey Fights Cancer Night" on Thursday as the team takes on the Calgary Flames.

The annual event is set to start at 7 p.m. at Amalie Arena in downtown Tampa. Fans will have the chance to see the arena turn lavender, the official color of Hockey Fights Cancer month, according to a news release.

"Each year, 'Hockey Fights Cancer Night' takes time to honor, recognize and acknowledge all those battling this terrible disease, as well as the families, doctors, and caregivers who continue the fight each and every day," the news release reads.

The arena won't be alone in its lavender. Players will also adorn special lavender jerseys as they take the ice for warm-ups. Then after, the jerseys will be autographed and auctioned off by the Lightning Foundation to benefit local cancer-related charities, per the news release.