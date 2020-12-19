Sheriff: Holiday gathering ends with one dead in parking lot shooting

Witnesses told the sheriff's office there was an argument that took place before the shooting.

THONOTOSASSA, Fla. — A holiday gathering at a Florida landscaping company ended with one dead in a parking lot shooting on Friday.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says it was called out at 4:04 p.m. after a 911 call for shots fired in ASI Landscape Management's parking lot.

Once on scene, a man was found dead, according to a press release. Witness told the sheriff's office there was an argument that took place before the shooting.

Deputies say there was a holiday gathering at the location at the time of the shooting.

"A holiday celebration should never end like it did tonight in Thonotosassa," Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "The shooter is cooperating with detectives as they investigate exactly what led up to this shooting."

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at (813) 247-8200.

The investigation is ongoing.

