HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Eight-hundred families received a letter in the mail this month with a holiday surprise, but it was not from Santa.

It was from the Love First Christian Center saying that they had paid off their medical debt. The church worked through a company called RIP Medical Debt, who bought up the debt for the church through a donation they made.

"We thought it would be a great way to help those in our community by surprise," Pastor Jomo said.

Jomo's family had medical debt forgiven in the past and wanted to pay it forward to others.

In total, the church paid off $1.27 million in debt for families in Riverview, Gibsonton and Wimauma.

"We are just thankful to be a part of making a difference," Jomo said.

