Afraid your holiday packages will be stolen? You can send them to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — It's holiday shopping season and you know what that means-- porch pirates.

While it's a frustrating crime, and no one wants their packages stolen, it's something we see every year. So, how to protect against it?

Well, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office wants to help.

It's announcing the launch of an operation that will allow Hillsborough County residents to ship their holiday packages right to two of its district offices.

"The holiday season brings an increase in online shopping, and historically, a rise in package thefts as well. Due to the ongoing pandemic, many people are opting to have holiday gifts shipped to their front door this year," the sheriff's office said in a release.

Here's how it will work: You'll send the order to one of two district offices, your package will be accepted there and safeguarded until you can pick it up during designated hours. And it comes at no cost.

Sheriff Chad Chronister is expected to announce more details on the operation at 10 a.m., Monday, October 19.

