$600K to help keep Tampa Bay area low-income seniors in their homes called a 'win-win'

The funding is being allocated toward home improvement projects for seniors who would otherwise have to move out of their homes because it doesn't meet their needs.

BRANDON, Fla. — This year, state lawmakers set aside $600,000 to help elderly people in Hillsborough County stay in their homes rather than be burdened with the rising cost of housing or long-term care.

A group called The Self Reliance Center for Independent Living is doing just that. Helping older people with disabilities by making modifications that can keep them where they want to be.

In their own homes, with their own families.

“Staying in the home means everything. I didn’t know how much,” Dave Rimmer who lives in Brandon said.

Rimmer, rapidly approaching 80 years old, was afraid he’d have to leave the home he and his wife bought seven years ago after a bicycle accident left him immobilized.

But thanks to Self Reliance, the Rimmers recently received a new, safer shower that will allow them to stay together in their home for years to come.

“It’s just so much better to be able to get around and move around and do whatever,” Rimmer said.

Rep. Jackie Toledo (R-FL) presented Self Reliance with a check for the $600,000 on Wednesday. That’s enough money to help around 15 more households.

Daniel Lugo recently had a ramp installed outside his home. The improvement will allow Lugo and his wife who uses a wheelchair to stay together in their home.

“I mean, so awesome,” Lugo said. “Because now I don’t have to hold her. She is independent with the wheelchair. Get around the ramp. And it’s been a blessing to us.”

“Most seniors that are disabled want to stay in their homes,” Toledo said. “But for those who are older and dealing with a disability often the only choice is to go into a nursing home or assisted living facilities.”

Sponsors of the project say it’s about much more than adding convenience. It’s about independence. And dignity.

“It’s just pride to stay in their own home,” Self Reliance Executive Director Gary Martoccio said. “And with a modification that allows that.”

Lawmakers say the money is also a good investment, since helping people stay in their homes is far less expensive than providing publicly funded long-term care. Nursing homes, Toledo said, can cost $8,000 a month. Assisted living facilities – around $3,000 a month.

Advocates say they’d like to see this particular program expanded. They say in Hillsborough County, 15% of the population is 65 years or older, and are living in their homes for over 40 years.

“This service,” Toledo said, “Prevents premature nursing home placements and unnecessary hospitalizations.”

Self Reliance is now accepting applications for low-income seniors who meet the qualifications for home improvements they might not otherwise be able to afford. Click here to learn more.

It’s a return on investment hard to put into words for those who get the assistance.