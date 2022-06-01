Homeowners cleanup after tornado passes through Town 'N Country

One neighbor says it was crazy and hectic as the storm rolled through but it only lasted for about 30-40 seconds.

TOWN 'N' COUNTRY, Fla. — Homeowners are cleaning up after severe weather on Tuesday night created a mess.

The National Weather Service confirmed a brief and weak tornado touched down in Town ‘N Country.

Matt Smith, a person in the community who lives off of Boxwood Drive said it suddenly got really windy when the tornado landed.

“I just saw all this debris and everything kind of in a funnel just going up,” he said.

Smith said all of their outside furniture on the patio went into the canal. He lost a few shingles on his roof but his home wasn’t damaged.

“Across the water, they had a back structure that fully came down,” said Smith.

While one homeowner lost half of their roof during the storm, another home off of Flagstone Drive has a large tree that fell down in the backyard area.

Neighbors said after the storm rolled through, people were already out and about trying to help each other.

This morning, there was even more of a clean-up effort.

“Everyone’s kind of pulled together there’s a lot of people with trucks and trailers,” said Smith.

For the neighbors who aren’t dealing with damages, they are trying to help those in need.

“People are pitching in trying to help each other out," he explained.

Smith said he's thankful his home is alright, but he feels for those who are struggling right now.