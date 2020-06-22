Man accused of shooting his wife in Tampa

He is cooperating with the investigation, the sheriff's office said.

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies are trying to figure out what led up to the shooting death of a 60-year-old woman.

Deputies were called Monday to the Lakeshore Villas community in Tampa, where they came across a man and his wife inside a home. The man, a 49-year-old, shot her in some sort of domestic dispute, Major Frank Losat said.

He did not resist arrest and is cooperating with the investigation, he added.

"It's a tragedy that it happened this way ... because of domestic violence," Losat said.

