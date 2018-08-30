ORLANDO, Fla. -- Two construction workers who fell 80-feet to their deaths, while building a hotel early Wednesday morning, near Walt Disney World were from Hillsborough County.

Investigators say the workers were pouring concrete on the seventh floor of the JW Marriott, which is being constructed along Chelonia Parkway in Lake Buena Vista, when their scaffolding collapsed.

►Previous: 2 workers building hotel near Disney World killed in scaffolding collapse

The construction workers have been identified as Lorenzo Zavala, 34, and Jerry Bell, 46.

According to the Miami Herald, Zavala is from Plant City, where he used to be a vice president at S&Z Concrete. Bell lives in Seffner.

A third construction worker was able to grab onto something to keep from falling.

There were more than a dozen other construction workers at the hotel at the time.

An investigation is underway.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has been notified.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP