Tampa Fire Rescue said they extinguished a fire on the 11th floor at the Grand Hyatt Hotel.

TAMPA, Florida — Guests and staff at a Tampa hotel were evacuated after a fire Friday morning, according to fire officials.

Tampa Fire Rescue said they extinguished a fire on the 11th floor at the Grand Hyatt Hotel. In a tweet update, the fire crews said the fire is out and all hotel occupants were evacuated.

Tampa Fire Rescue is on scene at the Grand Hyatt hotel in Tampa. Smoke on the 11th floor. Fire is out. All hotel occupants are out. pic.twitter.com/TinzntwTxM — Tampa Fire Rescue (@TampaFireRescue) May 12, 2023

Firefighters are currently working to remove residual smoke from floors 10 and 11, the department said.