Drivers have seen the construction for Marina Pointe on your right-hand side when headed into Tampa over the Gandy Bridge just off Westshore Boulevard.

The development of the mixed-use property will feature 52 acres of prime waterfront property that soon will transform the South Tampa skyline. With plans to accommodate more than 1,500 new homes to buy or rent, people are buying up properties fast.

With the additional people living and moving to the area, it raises concerns for more traffic.

For people who live in that part of the Westshore district near the intersection of Gandy Boulevard and Westshore Boulevard, traffic is already a mess.

Gandy Boulevard is often used as a detour to get around traffic on the Howard Frankland Bridge, so the construction underway could possibly impact anyone who travels from Pinellas County to Hillsborough County.

Residents’ concerns are compounded by the construction for the Selmon Extension. While they’ll be happy when the work will be complete, the process is slowing drivers down for now.

Neighbors say another concern is stop light wait times at Gandy Boulevard and Westshore Boulevard. Adding more people to the area could make wait times worse.

The biggest concern though is the residents and shoppers in Marina Pointe won’t be able to make a left turn onto Gandy Boulevard to go over the Gandy Bridge towards St. Petersburg.

That’s a big issue because they’d be forced to turn from the entrance of Marina’s Pointe, on Bridge Street onto Gandy Boulevard. Then they’d have to immediately try to get all the way to the left-hand lane to make a U-turn at the Gandy Boulevard and Westshore Boulevard intersection, just to drive back past their house to get over the Gandy Bridge.

It really is such an inconvenience.

With construction for the Selmon Exentsion Project underway, it raises several concerns.

Gandy Boulevard is operated by the Florida Department of Transportation. Officials say the plan has always been to put all turn lanes back the way they were before construction began. The issue is Bridge Street, the road in and out of Marina Pointe, has always been right turn only.

The FDOT released the following statement:

“The medians on Gandy will stay as they were prior to the Selmon Extension construction and only allow rights-in/lefts-in and rights-out from Bridge Street. Marina Pointe residents will also have the option of using multiple side streets to access S. West Shore Blvd. This will likely increase traffic on that road and at the eastbound U-turn for the signal, but that’s why the elevated lanes are being added - to reduce delay and congestion due to continuous growth in the area.”

The city of Tampa began work last week to widen Westshore Boulevard near the Gandy Boulevard intersection by two lanes. It’s also set to be completed by the time the Selmon Extension Project is done in fall 2020.

