TAMPA, Fla. — Scientists are expected to talk Thursday morning at the Hillsborough County Environmental Protection Commission meeting about the rising sea levels.

Tide gauges in Tampa Bay have recorded water levels rising at the rate of 1 inch per decade since the 1940s, a rate that scientists predict is likely to increase.

The latest projections indicate that water levels in Tampa Bay will rise higher, more quickly, than projections made just a few years ago.

The meeting starts at 9 a.m. Thursday at the Hillsborough County Center. It is open to the public.

Related: Rate of Tampa Bay water level rise is increasing

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.