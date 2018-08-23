TAMPA, Fla. -- The 27th annual Gourmet Feastival is all about women.

The event tonight draws nearly 1,000 people every year to try out some of Tampa Bay's best restaurants and benefits the Helen Gordon Davis Centre for Women.

This year's event is held at Armature Works in Tampa.

The Centre for Women has been empowering women in Tampa Bay for decades. The money made at events like Gourmet Feastival stay right here in the community.

Avia Dewar, 22, runs HJND Construction and Services, does project coordinating, remodeling and post construction cleaning in Tampa and Orlando.

“I wanted to show people, young women and girls like me, that even though your dream is a little different, you can still accomplish it," she said. "I like messing around in the dirt I like playing with my hands and the construction field allows me to do that.”

She made it happen with support from The Centre for Women, which helped her with legal structure and a business plan.

“Without the resources that I've had available, I'd still be searching for help, but they connect all of your dots," she said.

You'll hear that same sentiment from Dr. Vondalyn Crawford. She opened Health Matters Pharmacy in an area of Tampa where she saw a need.

“My vision is to be the staple pharmacy is this community," she said. "We're the only pharmacy for 4 miles, so we're filling a void by being here, in this community.”

After a slow start, she went to The Centre for Women to get help.

“They had a grant going for technology and it really helped me out because I was able to get the word out more that I was here," she said. "I budgeted for marketing, but I didn't know how much it would cost to get marketing going.”

Both women's dreams became a reality thanks to hard work and empowerment.

“It makes me feel very proud of myself that my dream that I once had is now a business that is actually thriving," Crawford said.

