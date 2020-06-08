Emergency crews respond to possible water rescue off Howard Frankland Bridge

Drivers heading toward Tampa should seek alternate routes.

TAMPA, Fla. — Emergency crews are responding to a developing situation on the Howard Frankland Bridge.

It all began around 4:10 p.m. when a Florida Highway Patrol trooper tried to stop a speeding car along northbound I-275. The trooper ultimately stopped trying to pull over that car. But, it kept speeding onto the Howard Frankland Bridge, heading toward Tampa.

The car then collided with two other vehicles. That's when police say two people hopped out of the car and jumped off the bridge into Tampa Bay.

Members of the Tampa Police Department, Florida Highway Patrol, Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and fire agencies were all been sent to the scene.

One person was recovered, taken to a nearby marina and loaded into an ambulance. A water search is now underway for the second person from the car.

It was not immediately clear if anyone else was hurt.

The northbound lanes of I-275 remain closed, and drivers should avoid the area.