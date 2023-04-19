Deputies: Human remains found in Riverview wooded preserve

Law enforcement says they do not suspect any foul play so far in their investigation.

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — Human remains were found Wednesday evening in a wooded preserve in Riverview, deputies say.

At around 7:33 p.m., authorities responded to a wooded preserve near Shadow Run and Donneymoor Drive after receiving reports of a body in the woods, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Law enforcement says they do not suspect any foul play so far in their investigation and the identity of the remains is pending the autopsy results from the Medical Examiner's office.