Sheriff Chronister to discuss results of week-long human trafficking operation

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said “Operation Game Over" was conducted during the days leading up to Super Bowl LV in Tampa.

TAMPA, Fla — On Thursday, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister will talk about the results of a week-long operation to stop human trafficking ahead of the Super Bowl.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said the operation was conducted during the days leading up to Super Bowl LV in Tampa.

The results of “Operation Game Over” are set to be shared at 10:30 a.m. during a press conference with Sheriff Chronister.

Busting human trafficking operations for Super Bowl LIV in Miami last year was hailed as "a success." And, there were 94 men arrested in undercover stings during 2018's big game in Minneapolis.

10 Tampa Bay Cares: If you or someone you know is a victim of human trafficking, there is help. The National Human Trafficking Hotline operates a 24-hour hotline and can be reached by phone at 1-888-373-7888, by texting HELP to BeFree (233733), or by chat to talk about your needs, your options, and the resources they have available to help you.