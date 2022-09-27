Hurricane Ian to test TGH's new power plant as patients stay put

As of Tuesday, Tampa General Hospital does not have any plans to transport patients out of the building.

TAMPA, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian pushes its way toward the Tampa Bay Area, several local hospitals were executing plans to move patients out of harm’s way.

Just months after unveiling its new state-of-the-art 16,000 square-foot central energy plant designed to make TGH self-sustainable in the event of a major storm, the hospital is putting the system to a test.

The four-story energy plant is located 33 feet above sea level, putting it out of even the highest range of Ian’s projected storm surge.

The power plant mostly uses natural gas generators, along with a diesel model, which are capable of running the power plant for more than four days straight.

It is designed to withstand the impact and potential flooding of a Category 5 hurricane.

Several other area hospitals started moving patients on Monday.

The HCA Florida hospital in Pasadena transported 40 patients to its Trinity location.

Nearby Morton Plant Hospital in Clearwater also started moving patients to other facilities before closing their doors Monday.

“Projecting what storm winds might be or what flooding might be in our area, we preempted this by actively and safely transferring patient out,” said HCA Pasadena CEO Brent Burish.

Johns Hopkins All children’s Hospital said it’s suspending elective surgeries and closing its outpatient centers at least until Friday.

Some area nursing homes have been moving patients to higher ground as well.

TGH says it is also canceling noncritical procedures and closing its clinics and urgent care centers. But the main hospital on Davis Islands will continue to function.

In a statement, the hospital said, “TGH will remain open to provide care during the storm. We are taking significant precautions to ensure the continued safety of our patients and team members.”