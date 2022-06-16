Hyde Park neighbors want safety improvements at busy intersection

One neighbor put out her own signs on the side of the road reminding drivers to slow down and be aware of the one-way road ahead.

TAMPA, Fla. — Hyde Park neighbors are hoping to see safety improvements at the intersection of South Albany Avenue and West Platt Street.

“Since I moved in I would constantly hear car crashes,” said Jacqueline Acosta who lives near the intersection.

Acosta put signs out on the side of the road near the intersection to remind drivers to slow down and be aware of the one-way road ahead.

She said oftentimes, drivers will creep out past the stop sign or roll through it.

“It was a day I saw a really bad crash I felt like if I didn’t do something and someone got hurt, I’d regret not trying a little harder to warn people," Acosta said.

City officials in Tampa said there were ten crashes at the intersection last year.

A city representative said they are reviewing speed management in the area and the city is also looking at increasing the visibility of signage by making it more prominent.

People who live and work nearby said they think adding more signs would be helpful.

“If there’s something you can do about it and it’s something affordable like maybe better signage or something like that, I would try it,” said Chris Chapman who works near the intersection.

City officials also said when they are looking to add safety improvements to an area, they view the crash history, patterns and other statistics.