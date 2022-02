There may be a greater police presence in the area.

TAMPA, Fla. — Police are searching the Hyde Park neighborhood Friday morning for a man accused of robbing a Fifth Third Bank.

The robbery happened just before 10 a.m. at the bank located at 1901 W. Swann Ave., according to the Tampa Police Department.

Authorities say a masked man wearing gloves demanded cash from a teller and got away.

No one was injured, police added.