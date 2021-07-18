x
Hillsborough County

Crashes slow traffic on westbound I-4

Be careful if you're driving in the area.
Credit: Florida Department of Transportation

DOVER, Fla. — Traffic slowed for some time on westbound Interstate 4 in Hillsborough County following a couple of crashes.

They happened early Sunday morning in the area of Fritzke and McIntosh roads, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Crews shut down the highway for a period of time but have since allowed traffic to get by.

Troopers say the crashes involved a motorcycle, SUV and another car. One person was flown to Tampa General Hospital for treatment.

The cause of the crashes is not yet known.

