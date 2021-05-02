Deputies stop wrong-way driver on I-4

TAMPA, Fla. — Sheriff's office deputies stopped a wrong-way driver on Interstate 4 early Sunday morning but likely not before a few crashes, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Troopers say Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies caught up to the person going eastbound in the westbound lanes near the Hillsborough/Polk County line.
There are reports of a couple of crashes on I-4. The extent of any injuries is not yet known.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
