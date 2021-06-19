Man charged with DUI manslaughter in I-75 crash

Mario Gonzalez drove off the road ahead of stopped traffic and ended up crashing, troopers said. A passenger was thrown from the truck.

BRANDON, Fla. — A 41-year-old is accused of being under the influence when he caused a deadly crash Friday afternoon on Interstate 75, Florida troopers said.

Mario Gonzalez was heading north on the I-75 frontage road near the State Road 60 exit ramp and, upon seeing the traffic jam ahead of him, drove off the road to avoid a crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

But the sudden maneuver caused his truck to rotate around and crash into the side of a tractor-trailer. It then overturned onto the shoulder and Gonzalez's 27-year-old female passenger, who troopers say was not restrained, was thrown from the truck.

She was taken to an area hospital, where she died from her injuries, troopers said.

Gonzalez was booked in the Hillsborough County jail.