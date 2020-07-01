HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Two people were seriously hurt and taken to the hospital after a speeding pickup truck slammed into the back of another car, causing a chain reaction, troopers say.

It happened just before 5 p.m. on Interstate 75 near Bruce B Downs Boulevard, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A driver's rear-view camera captured the violent reaction: A white truck pushes the car in front of it, causing it to spin out of control and off the highway. The truck continues moving, smashing into the back of another truck and car in front of it.

At least five trucks and cars were caught up in the crash, troopers say, with tire marks from the white truck measured 315 feet in length down I-75.

Troopers say the driver of the white truck had "operated motor vehicle in [a] careless or negligent manner."

It's not yet known whether charges have been filed.

