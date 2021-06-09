Tampa police: Death investigation shuts down part I-275

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department says a death investigation has shut down all southbound lanes of I-275 at Fowler Avenue.
Investigators say the call came in just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on the southbound side of I-275 at Busch Boulevard. Tampa Fire Rescue, Florida Highway Patrol and the police department all responded.
The fire department says one person was shot and transported to the hospital where they later died. Tampa police confirm this is a death investigation and not a crash.
All southbound lanes of I-275 are shut down from Fowler Avenue to Busch Boulevard. Tampa Police say the lanes are expected to reopen sometime between 5:30-6:00 am.
This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
