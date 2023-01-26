Crash slows traffic on I-75 North in Hillsborough County

Two lanes are blocked while traffic is getting by slowly in one inside lane.

SUN CITY CENTER, Fla. — An early morning crash on Interstate 75 is causing delays for commuters Thursday morning in Hillsborough County.

The crash happened just after 6:30 a.m. on I-75 northbound at Big Bend Road in Sun City Center, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP reports injuries with the crash but did not say how many people were hurt or how many cars were involved.