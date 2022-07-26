Crash slows traffic on northbound I-75 near I-4

Conditions are slowly improving.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BRANDON, Fla. — Traffic appears to be improving on northbound Interstate 75 near I-4 following a crash Tuesday morning.

Traffic cameras earlier showed a slowdown in the northbound lanes, with the three middle lanes blocked to traffic by law enforcement. The lanes have since reopened.

It's not yet known what caused the crash or if there are any injuries.

Real-time traffic data and cameras in the area still show a backup stretching from the I-75 and I-4 interchange south to the Selmon Expressway. Traffic in the southbound lanes appears to be flowing smoothly at this time.