Have you seen Ida? Tampa police searching for missing 87-year-old woman

At around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Ida Perez was seen leaving a home in the Tampa area.

TAMPA, Fla. — Have you seen Ida Perez?

Police are searching for the missing 87-year-old woman who was last seen on Tuesday in the Tampa area.

At around 4:30 p.m., Perez was seen leaving a home on South Manhattan Avenue wearing a black sweater with roses on the shoulders, brown pants and sneakers, the Tampa Police Department said in a news release.

She is reportedly known to walk with a limp and may seem disoriented or confused.

Police describe her as 5-foot-2, weighs 130 pounds and has brown hair with brown eyes.