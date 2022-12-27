Have you seen Ida? Tampa police searching for missing 87-year-old woman

TAMPA, Fla. — Have you seen Ida Perez?
Police are searching for the missing 87-year-old woman who was last seen on Tuesday in the Tampa area.
At around 4:30 p.m., Perez was seen leaving a home on South Manhattan Avenue wearing a black sweater with roses on the shoulders, brown pants and sneakers, the Tampa Police Department said in a news release.
She is reportedly known to walk with a limp and may seem disoriented or confused.
Police describe her as 5-foot-2, weighs 130 pounds and has brown hair with brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Perez's whereabouts is asked to contact TPD at 813-231-6130.