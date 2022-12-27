x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Hillsborough County

Have you seen Ida? Tampa police searching for missing 87-year-old woman

At around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Ida Perez was seen leaving a home in the Tampa area.
Credit: Tampa Police Department

TAMPA, Fla. — Have you seen Ida Perez?

Police are searching for the missing 87-year-old woman who was last seen on Tuesday in the Tampa area.

At around 4:30 p.m., Perez was seen leaving a home on South Manhattan Avenue wearing a black sweater with roses on the shoulders, brown pants and sneakers, the Tampa Police Department said in a news release. 

She is reportedly known to walk with a limp and may seem disoriented or confused. 

Police describe her as 5-foot-2, weighs 130 pounds and has brown hair with brown eyes. 

Anyone with information on Perez's whereabouts is asked to contact TPD at 813-231-6130. 

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

TPD officer fired after dragging woman across floor

Before You Leave, Check This Out