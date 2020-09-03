TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Water Department will temporarily change its water disinfection process for city customers.

From March 16 to April 6, the department will use chlorine instead of chloramine to disinfect the water.

This temporary change is a standard water system maintenance measure to optimize water quality and offers a sustainable alternative to losing millions of gallons of drinking water to system flushing.

Customers may notice a slight difference in the taste and odor of their drinking water while this method is in use.

The level of chlorine will be 2.5 to 3.5 milligrams per liter for most customers.

This is the same level of chlorine used to treat Tampa’s drinking water for more than 50 years prior to converting to chloramine disinfection in the 1980s.

Health authorities advise that kidney dialysis patients should not be impacted by the chlorine treatment, but anyone with special health concerns is encouraged to contact their health care provider with questions.

Those who keep fish for a hobby who already have a system in place to remove chloramines from tank or pond water should not be affected.

Questions about aquarium maintenance during the temporary treatment period should be referred to local pet care providers.

During the treatment period, the water department will conduct daily testing to monitor water quality and assess its effectiveness.

For more information, contact City of Tampa Utilities at 813-274-8811, option 3, or click here.

