Sheriff's office investigating illegal dumping of more than 100 tires in Seffner

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said the discarded tires amount to 1,250 cubic feet of trash.
Credit: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

SEFFNER, Fla. — More than 100 tires were illegally dumped in a field in Seffner.

Now, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office's Environmental Enforcement Unit is investigating.

The sheriff's office said the tires were dumped on Anna Drive south of U.S. Highway 92. Photos from the sheriff's office show a pile of discarded tires lying in the grassy field near some old fence posts.

Investigators said the discarded tires amount to 1,250 cubic feet of trash.

