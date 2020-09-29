Sheriff's office investigating illegal dumping of more than 100 tires in Seffner

SEFFNER, Fla. — More than 100 tires were illegally dumped in a field in Seffner.
Now, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office's Environmental Enforcement Unit is investigating.
The sheriff's office said the tires were dumped on Anna Drive south of U.S. Highway 92. Photos from the sheriff's office show a pile of discarded tires lying in the grassy field near some old fence posts.
Investigators said the discarded tires amount to 1,250 cubic feet of trash.
- Tampa International Airport teams up with BayCare to offer COVID-19 tests to passengers
- 'Everyone was chipping in': Tampa Bay Lightning win Stanley Cup
- National Coffee Day: Three coffee shop beverages to make at home
- New poll: One-third of parents won't get their kids flu shots
- Here's how to find your ballot drop-off location
- What you need to know about the 6 constitutional amendments on Florida ballots
- NY Times: Trump paid $750 in US income taxes in 2016,2017
- Tropics 'wake up,' new disturbance to watch
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter