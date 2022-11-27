Impractical Jokers' Sal Vulcano coming to Tampa

The 46-year-old comedian will be performing two stand-up comedy shows at the Tampa Theatre.

TAMPA, Fla — Are you a big fan of comedy?

Well here's some good news -- comedian and television star Sal Vulcano from that show is coming to Tampa on Saturday, Dec. 3.

The 46-year-old will make a stop at the Tampa Theatre as part of his stand-up comedy tour. He will perform two shows, one at 4 p.m. and another at 7 p.m. on the same day.

Vulcano is best known as one of the creators and stars of the truTV's "Impractical Jokers," which is a reality TV show about four friends who dare each other to public pranks, the theatre wrote on its website.

He also founded the No Presh Network in 2020 and hosts the "Hey Babe!" and "Taste Buds" podcasts.

This is not Vulcano's first visit to Tampa. In 2015, he sold out the Tampa Theatre for a show as part of the Tenderloins Comedy Troupe tour.

Tickets for both comedy shows are on sale now and tickets range from $39.75 to $59.75.