Falkenburg Road Jail inmate's death under investigation

Vincentito Otero was discovered on the floor of his cell, authorities say.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of an inmate inside the Falkenburg Road Jail.

Vincentito Otero, 50, was found dead around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday on the floor of his single-person cell during what authorities described as a routine check.

On-site medical staff and members of Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded, but they couldn't save him.

The Hillsborough County Medical Examiner's Office is working to determine the cause of death.

Otero had been arrested on Dec. 28 on charges of resisting an officer without violence, battery, and possession of a controlled substance.