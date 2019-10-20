TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff's detectives are conducting a death investigation after an inmate died Saturday.

Gerald Souders, 61, was being housed at the Falkenburg Road Jail.

Souders had some sort of medical episode and was taken from the jail to Brandon Regional Hospital.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said Souders was pronounced dead at the hospital. They said Souders had a pre-existing medical condition.

An autopsy will be performed at the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner's Office next week.

Souders was in the Hillsborough County Jail after a probation violation on a previous Armed Robbery Conviction.

