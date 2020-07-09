ZooTampa does 'Hamilton' inspired rap about protecting our waterways from plastic

The zoo is hosting a virtual clean-up event for International Coastal Cleanup Day.

TAMPA, Fla. — Taking a page from the hit Broadway musical "Hamilton," ZooTampa at Lowry Park is hoping you'll come out and help keep Tampa Bay waterways plastic-free while staying safe and social distancing.

"Alex of Hamilton Creek," set to the tune of "Alexander Hamilton," explains how a piece of plastic like a water bottle or straw can make it's way to the ocean, even if it's dropped in a place like Hamilton Creek.

International Coastal Cleanup Day is the third Saturday in September, and ZooTampa is hosting a virtual cleanup event on Sept. 19 and 20.

"All you need to participate is a bag, gloves, and a positive attitude!" ZooTampa wrote on their event sign up page. "Stay safe, and be aware of your surroundings at all times... Be sure to properly dispose of your anything you collected as well."

If you'd like to participate in the event, click here to sign up.

Last week, Tampa city officials voted to pass a resolution that would restrict single-use plastics and Styrofoam on city properties. In 2018, St. Petersburg leaders voted to ban plastic straws in city restaurants, a ruling that took full event at the start of this year.

