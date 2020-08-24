Teen dies after shooting on I-4 near Plant City

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is calling the case a homicide.

PLANT CITY, Fla. — A teenage boy died from his injuries after being shot Monday afternoon on Interstate 4.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says its deputies and the Florida Highway Patrol were called out around 3:30 p.m. to a shots fired call on eastbound I-4 near McIntosh Road.

Around the same time, a car arrived at South Florida Baptist Hospital with a wounded 17-year-old inside, the sheriff's office said. He later died.

Florida troopers first began investigating the shooting but now, the sheriff's office will take over what it is calling a homicide investigation.

Anyone with information about a late 90s tan Ford Taurus with some type of gold tint is asked to give the sheriff's office a call as it might have been connected to the shooting.

Eastbound I-4 at McIntosh Road was shut down to traffic for several hours as deputies and troopers responded to the scene.

