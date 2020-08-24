Teen dies after shooting on I-4 near Plant City

PLANT CITY, Fla. — A teenage boy died from his injuries after being shot Monday afternoon on Interstate 4.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says its deputies and the Florida Highway Patrol were called out around 3:30 p.m. to a shots fired call on eastbound I-4 near McIntosh Road.
Around the same time, a car arrived at South Florida Baptist Hospital with a wounded 17-year-old inside, the sheriff's office said. He later died.
Florida troopers first began investigating the shooting but now, the sheriff's office will take over what it is calling a homicide investigation.
Anyone with information about a late 90s tan Ford Taurus with some type of gold tint is asked to give the sheriff's office a call as it might have been connected to the shooting.
Eastbound I-4 at McIntosh Road was shut down to traffic for several hours as deputies and troopers responded to the scene.
- Hurricane watch issued for northwest Gulf Coast ahead of Tropical Storm Laura
- Weakened Tropical Storm Marco makes landfall near the Mississippi River
- Judge sides with Florida's largest teachers' union in school reopening lawsuit
- Scott Peterson's death penalty rejected by California high court
- President Trump announces plasma treatment authorized for COVID-19
- Florida Fish and Wildlife captures 100-pound Suwanee alligator snapping turtle
- Florida reports more than 600K positive COVID-19 cases since pandemic began
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter