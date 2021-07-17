At least 1 person hurt in fiery crash on I-4

Traffic is slow going in the area.

PLANT CITY, Fla. — An investigation is ongoing into a fiery crash early Saturday morning on eastbound Interstate 4.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue and the Florida Highway Patrol responded to the crash on the highway near where it intersects Bethlehem Road.

At least one person has been hurt, according to the FHP.

Traffic is moving in the area, but it's slow going.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.