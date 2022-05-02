Lane reopens on southbound I-75 near Big Bend Road following car fire

The extent of any injuries is not yet known.

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — Florida troopers and rescuers shut down a stretch of Interstate 75 amid a car fire Monday afternoon.

Authorities, including fire rescue, responded around 3 p.m. to the southbound lanes of I-75 near Big Bend Road. Traffic cameras show at least one lane of traffic has reopened.

Numerous fire trucks, troopers and other law enforcement officers are at the scene. The extent of any injuries is unknown.

Northbound traffic on I-75 appears to be flowing smoothly. It's not yet known when all of the southbound lanes will reopen to traffic.

Drivers should expect major delays for the time being.