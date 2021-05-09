FHP: Passenger dies in I-75 crash after driver swerves out of exit lane

TAMPA, Fla — A 66-year-old man died from his injuries following a crash late Saturday on Interstate 75 in Tampa, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Troopers say a car, driven by a 59-year-old Largo woman, was heading south on I-75 to W. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. She realized she was at the wrong exit and steered left into the next lane.
But there already was a truck in the lane, which was driven by a 26-year-old man from Granbury, Texas, the FHP said in a news release. The truck hit the back of the car, causing it to rotate before hitting a sign and a tree.
The man, who was a passenger in the car, died at the hospital, troopers say. The woman suffered serious injuries while the driver of the truck was not hurt.
