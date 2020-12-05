18-year-old killed in crash on I-75 in Riverview

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 18-year-old was ejected from the car during the crash.

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — An 18-year-old man was killed and two other teens were injured in a crash Monday on Interstate 75 in Riverview.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the three teens were traveling in a car on I-75 near milepost 251 in the center lane. The car was behind a pickup truck driven by a 58-year-old man.

FHP said the teens' car tried to change lanes and get in front of the truck, but the front right of the car hit the left rear of the pickup truck. The pickup truck stopped along the outside shoulder of I-75 and the driver was not injured.

After it hit the truck, FHP said the teens' car drove into the median and flipped, ejecting an 18-year-old passenger. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers say he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The 18-year-old driver and a 17-year-old passenger suffered minor injuries in the crash.

