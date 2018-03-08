TAMPA, Fla. -- A judge Friday ordered the Tampa mother accused of drowning her own 4-year-old daughter in the Hillsborough River be held without bond.

Shakayla Denson, 28, is set to have a pre-trial hearing Wednesday, Aug. 8, on charges of first-degree felony murder, aggravated child abuse and grand theft auto.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office on June 19 conducted an inadequate supervision investigation into Denson and her daughter, 4-year-old Je'Hyrah Daniels, according to a news release.

It found no issues of maltreatment, abuse nor neglect and closed the case July 31.

A statement reads, in part: "In light of this incident, we conducted an additional review of the case and concur with the original findings. ... Our hearts hurt for the loss of Je'Hyrah Daniels. These types of matters are without a doubt some of the most emotionally tolling types of cases law enforcement encounters."

Meanwhile, Tampa police are releasing new details about what happened in the minutes leading up to the drowning Thursday, but they’re still trying to answer the big question -- why?

Investigators have been speaking with witnesses, family members and others to try to figure out what led up to the tragedy.

Tampa Police Department Chief Brian Dugan himself called it "chaotic and unbelievable."

Investigators say they now know that Denson stole a 2007 Nissan Altima from a car lot about a half an hour before the drowning unfolded. Dugan says a worker there was actually hit by that car, although not badly hurt, as he tried to stop Denson.

Witnesses say Denson then drove that stolen vehicle down to the Hillsborough River, waded into the water and as both mother and daughter yelled, drowned her 4-year-old child in the deep part of the river.

The chief says he feels for witnesses who were frustrated because they weren’t able to jump into the river after the girl. The water, he said, is very dark in that area.

Dugan says also he feels for the first responders in this case, especially the scuba diver who pulled little Je’Hyrah Daniels’ lifeless body from the water.

"And I walked up to the diver and I said to him, 'How old you think she was?' And he looked at me and he said, 'She’s the same age as my child,'" Dugan said. "So, you can imagine what everybody was going through.

"When you are a police officer or firefighter, first responder and you have that reference point with the victim, I think it tends to affect all of us."

Investigators are still talking with friends, neighbors and relatives, trying to figure out whether Denson was distraught -- and figure out her state of mind.

When asked if she was under the influence of anything, Dugan said: "That we don’t know."

Timeline of case from Tampa police

3:09 p.m. - Shakayla Denson allegedly steals 2007 Nissan Altima from a car lot at 5604 N 40th St.

Witnesses say they observed her forcefully pushing a child into the backseat of the car. One witness attempted to intervene and was slightly struck by the car. Fortunately, that person was not injured.

4:00 p.m. - A witness said they saw Shakayla Denson exiting the Nissan Altima near the intersection of N Rome Avenue and W Aileen Street.

Witnesses observed her forcefully remove a child from the backseat, dragging the child by the arm, headed toward the Hillsborough River. Witnesses reported that the child - later identified as Denson's 4-year-old daughter, Je'Hyrah Daniels - was screaming. At one time both the child and the mother were screaming.

Witnesses say Denson grabbed Je'Hyrah with both arms and pulled her close to her chest as the mother waded deeper into the water.

The water was near the top of the Denson's shoulders when police say she released Je'Hyrah into the water. Shakayla Denson then reportedly turned around and headed back to the shore.

4:16 p.m. - Shakayla Denson walks southbound along Rome. She is detained by TPD officers near 2301 N Oregon Avenue. TPD officers search the river. Dive team arrives and begins their search.

4:30 p.m. - TPD dive team locates the unconscious child. Je'Hyrah is delivered to Tampa Fire Rescue and rushed to St. Joseph's Hospital.

4:49 p.m. - The victim - 4-year-old Je'Hyrah Daniels - is declared deceased.

5:50 p.m. - Witnesses positively identify Shakayla Denson as the woman who dragged the child into the Hillsborough River.

10:30 p.m. - Shakayla Denson is charged with First Degree Felony Murder, Aggravated Child Abuse, Grand Theft Auto.

